Chance the Rapper Reveals He Saved a Man From Fiery Car Crash

The new year often inspires a time of reflection, and for Chance the Rapper, that meant sharing details of a terrifying incident that took place months ago.

The hip-hop superstar took to Instagram Stories on Monday with several memories from 2018, including one where he pulled an unconscious man out of a burning vehicle over the Easter holiday. Chance, 25, said he was on his way to church on April 1, 2018 when he witnessed a car going "like 90 [miles per hour]" barrel into a wall after exiting a freeway.

"I was the only person out there when it first happened," Chance explained, "and his car was on fire so I had to break his window, take off his seatbelt, let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out [of] the car unconscious."

He continued, "I was only by myself at first, then two older men helped me pull folks out the front after I got the doors open."