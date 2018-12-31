Chance the Rapper Reveals He Saved a Man From Fiery Car Crash

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 4:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chance The Rapper, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The new year often inspires a time of reflection, and for Chance the Rapper, that meant sharing details of a terrifying incident that took place months ago. 

The hip-hop superstar took to Instagram Stories on Monday with several memories from 2018, including one where he pulled an unconscious man out of a burning vehicle over the Easter holiday. Chance, 25, said he was on his way to church on April 1, 2018 when he witnessed a car going "like 90 [miles per hour]" barrel into a wall after exiting a freeway. 

"I was the only person out there when it first happened," Chance explained, "and his car was on fire so I had to break his window, take off his seatbelt, let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out [of] the car unconscious." 

He continued, "I was only by myself at first, then two older men helped me pull folks out the front after I got the doors open." 

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

The "No Problem" performer even admitted to thinking the entire car accident was a prank à la Punk'd

Chance the Rapper

Instagram

Unfortunately, Chance said he was "never able to find out if [the] dude was alright," and asked his 9.3 million followers for any leads in getting to the bottom of what happened after he left the scene of the crash.

In fact, a fan would contact the 3-time Grammy winner with some wonderful news about the fate of the unidentified man.

"A kid DM'd me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!" Chance tweeted

It's been quite a year for the rapper, who in July proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley. The couple are the proud parents to a 3-year-old little girl named Kensli

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas Arrested for Felony Assault: See His Mug Shot

Josh Peck, Paige O'Brien

Drake & Josh Star Josh Peck Welcomes First Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are More Than Ready to Ring in 2019 Together

Ricky Martin, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Surprise! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Welcome Baby Girl

Kendra WIlkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Says She's Not Looking for a New Love in 2019

Jenny McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest

How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating New Year's Eve 2018

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift May Have Rented Out a Castle in Ireland for Christmas With Joe Alwyn

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.