How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Younes Bendjima's Instagram Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian has moved on from her relationship with Younes Bendjima.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's model ex took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to her, posting photos from their time together. "Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out," Younes wrote. "I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You [are] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It's all love at the end of the day...we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."

Kourtney seemingly responded to Younes' message with a video post, writing, "All love. We live and we learn."