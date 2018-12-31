Rebel Wilson's Ski Trip Is Far From Perfect After Mountain Rescue

Skiing down the mountain is easier said than done.

Before ringing in 2019, Rebel Wilson found herself in Aspen enjoying winter and plenty of snow. But when the Pitch Perfect star decided to try to her luck at skiing, things didn't go exactly to plan.

According to Instagram Stories, Rebel had to be rescued off the top of a mountain after discovering she went up a bit too high.

"Hey guys, just wanted to let you know, I did get back to the hotel safely and I wanted to thank everybody in Aspen for their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing, you do this all day, every day, whereas me, it was only my second day of skiing," the actress shared with her followers. "I lost feeling in my left foot. I think it was the ski boot. I think it was too tight."

Rebel added, "I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something."