Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee isn't an average mom, she's a cool mom.

Ever since the American Idol singer and David Foster got together, it's become clear that Sara Foster and Erin Foster have so much love for their future family member.

But with a whole lot of love sometimes comes a fair amount of teasing and a recent family vacation was no different.

While enjoying a holiday trip to Four Seasons Resorts Lanai in Hawaii, Sara and Katharine found themselves lounging by the pool. What came next was a hilarious photoshoot with more than a few jokes.

"When your mom refuses to dress age appropriately," Sara joked on Instagram as she posed in Tori Praver Swimwear.