Beyoncé and Jay-Z Advocate for Plant-Based Diets in New Book

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Having children changed Beyoncé and Jay-Z in many ways, including how they eat.

The superstar couple—parents to Blue Ivy Carter, 6, and 1-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter—advocate for plant-based diets in a new book, written by Bey's trainer, Marco Borges. In the introduction for The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, available now, Bey and Jay share how their kids changed their perspective on life.

"Having children has changed our lives more than anything else," the couple tells readers. "We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn't. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible."

Read

Beyonce Showcases Sparkling Angelic Look at City of Hope Gala

The couple also adds that having more plant-based meals in a diet has a "profound impact on our health and the environment."

"We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet," Jay and Bey write. "Let's take this stand together. Let's spread the truth. Let's make this mission a movement. Let's become 'the Greenprint.'"

This declaration from the couple comes about five years after Jay-Z shared his 22-day vegan challenge with his fans.

Beyonce, Jay Z

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

"Psychologists have said it takes 21 days to make or break a habit. On the 22nd day, you've found the way," he wrote in Dec. 2013. "On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!! This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a 'plant-based breakfast' every day. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought."

He also shared that Beyoncé was joining him on the challenge.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Couples , Books , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

9 Things You Might Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Netflix Concert Film

Samantha Markle Denies Being on Royal Police Watch List

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's Ski Trip Is Far From Perfect After Mountain Rescue

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Scarlett Johansson Tackles Deepfake Porn: "The Internet Is a Vast Wormhole of Darkness"

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato "So Grateful" to Be Alive 5 Months After Drug Overdose

Sara Foster, Katharine McPhee

Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

Ariana Grande Posts Then Deletes Tribute to Mac Miller

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.