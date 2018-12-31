Penny Marshall's Cause of Death Revealed

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 9:41 AM

Penny Marshall

New details about Penny Marshall's death are being released.

E! News has confirmed that the actress' death certificate lists heart failure as the primary cause of death. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes were also contributing factors into her passing.

The document also confirms that the Hollywood star was cremated after her death. Penny's remains were then given to her sister Ronny Marshall.

Back on December 17, Penny died "peacefully" at her Hollywood Hills home at the age of 75.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the star's family shared with E! News at the time.

And as soon as her passing was made public, Hollywood couldn't help but celebrate the talented actress and director.

"What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone—one in a million," Laverne & Shirley co-star Cindy Williams previously shared with E! News in a statement. "Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can't describe how I'll miss her."

Big star Tom Hanks would also take to social media with a heartfelt message to his former co-worker.

"Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot!" the actor wrote. "Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx."

Penny is predeceased by her brother, actor/director Garry Marshall. She is survived by her sister Ronny Marshall; her daughter Tracy Reiner; and her three grandchildren.

