Ariana Grande Shares and Then Deletes Mac Miller Tribute Post

Ariana Grande continues to mourn the death of her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller, who passed away suddenly in September at the age of 26.

Over the weekend, the "Imagine" singer took to her Instagram Story to post a throwback photo of Miller's hands, showing him playing a piano. The post, which comes about four months after Miller's passing, has since been deleted but was captured by Grande's fans on social media.

On Sept. 7, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.