Ryan Phillippe Calls Out an Opportunistic Ex: "It's a Bad Look for You"

Lou Rocco/ABC
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 8:25 AM
Lou Rocco/ABC
To all the girls Ryan Phillippe loved before...it's time to move on.
The 44-year-old Shooter star, who is currently on vacation in Miami with Brian Washington, tweeted a series of non-sequiturs overnight. While that's not atypical for Phillippe, a few tweets stood out—particularly the ones directed at a former flame (whose identity remains a mystery). "hey. if you're an ex of mine, stop asking people you met through me for free stuff, cuz i don't, n it's a BAD look for you. love ryan. ever bod keep being like, 'your ex callin for free s--t and we don't know her like that. smh," he griped. "frankly, i'm tired of hearing ab it. find ya own.'"
One of Phillippe's followers jokingly asked, "If I promise not to do that, can I be an ex of yours?"
The actor's response? "yes."
Another user joked, "It was just some old Subway stamps, man! It got me to a free sandwich!"
Playing along, Phillippe replied, "fine then."
One of Phillippe's followers joked that his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, was the woman in question, while another user argued she "probably makes more than he does" so the actress wouldn't need to do that. In response, the actor tweeted, "she do. what wrong w that, sexist?"
Joking he "ain't tom petty," Phillippe later deleted a few of the tweets without explanation.
Meanwhile, the Cruel Intentions actor will ring in the New Year in Florida later tonight with Washington and more famous friends—none of whom need him for "free stuff," presumably.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?