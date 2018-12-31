These Golden Globes Promos With Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Will Make Your Day

If, for some reason, you had any doubts about just how fun Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg would be as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes then these promos will ease your mind.

Released by NBC, the two spots feature Samberg and Oh, who were first paired at the 2018 Emmys, the promos feature Samberg introducing himself and his "best friend Sandra Oh" before they fail miserably at a best friend secret handshake.

"Best friends!" Samberg says excitedly after the handshake bit. "We just met," Oh deadpans.

Give her a Golden Globe for that line delivery!