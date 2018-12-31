These Golden Globes Promos With Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Will Make Your Day

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If, for some reason, you had any doubts about just how fun Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg would be as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes then these promos will ease your mind.

Released by NBC, the two spots feature Samberg and Oh, who were first paired at the 2018 Emmys, the promos feature Samberg introducing himself and his "best friend Sandra Oh" before they fail miserably at a best friend secret handshake.

"Best friends!" Samberg says excitedly after the handshake bit. "We just met," Oh deadpans.

Give her a Golden Globe for that line delivery!

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

Both Oh and Samberg have taken home Golden Globes before. Oh won for Grey's Anatomy in 2006 and she's nominated again for Killing Eve this year. Samberg took home the trophy in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy makes its move from Fox to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 10.

In another spot, Samberg and Oh just say a bunch of words with an echo effect to really make them seem special. Those words include "celebrities," "accolades," "dogs," "flightless birds" and our two favorites, which make no sense and that's why they're great: "dribblin'" and "drabblin'."

Now, we're not sure about you, but don't you want to see Oh pop up on Brooklyn Nine-Nine? She could play her Killing Eve character, MI-5 officer Eve Polastri. A case brings her to New York, where she meets the detectives…hijinks ensue. No need to pay us for that idea, just make it happen!

"We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement when the hosts were announced. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

The Golden Globes air live Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Oh , Andy Samberg , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

9 Things You Might Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Netflix Concert Film

90 Day

All the Photos and Details From the 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Finale

Mariska Hargitay, Christoher Meloni, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Had a Heartwarming Holiday Law & Order: SVU Reunion

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

What You Need to Know About Whitney Thore's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 5

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Arlington

Taylor Swift Talks Songwriting, Fan Impact and the Power of Gossip in reputation Netflix Movie

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Finale: Who's Married, Who Forgot Their Pants and the Most Absurd Moments

Jennifer Lopez, New Year's Eve

Ring in 2019 With These New Year's Eve TV Specials

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.