Kanye West Is "Drug Free" and "So Thankful" for 2019 Blessings

Kanye West wants to enter 2019 on a positive note.

The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on how he's closing out the year.

"We're super happy. 2018 was so beautiful," Ye wrote in a series of tweets. "I got to be myself and nobody had to 'let me.' I'm drug free and my spirit is connected."

West, who has been open about having bipolar disorder, recently revealed he's "off of medication."

"No weapon formed against us shall prosper," he continued. "We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will."

West went on to claim he's "stronger than ever" and that "we are stronger than ever," possibly referencing his relationship with Kim Kardashian. He also looked back on all of his projects.

"New designs new music new ideas renewed spirit," he continued. "We changing everything [every day] the vision is crystal. Refresh."

It looks like he's optimistic about 2019, too—noting how "we're already so thankful for the blessings in order."

"Everything happens for a reason," he continued. "We feel the love."