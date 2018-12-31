90 Day Fiancé Finale: Who's Married, Who Forgot Their Pants and the Most Absurd Moments

Weddings, fights, and secret dating app profiles—the last regular episode of 90 Day Fiancé season six had them all. And don't worry, there's still the explosive "Tell All," the episodes where the couples meet, coming your way.

For 90 Day Fiancé, this was a rather tame episode. Viewers saw Colt and Larissa walk down the aisle, they watched Jonathan and Fernanda exchange vows, Kalani and Asuelu wed on a boat, and they saw whether or not Eric's kids showed up at his wedding to Leida. Steven also said goodbye to Olga and his baby Richie in Russia, and Ashley and Jay sat down to hash out his secret dating app. These were the most absurd moments, by couple, ranked.

Least Absurd: Jonathan and Fernanda

They got married with a small ceremony in Chicago near Jonathan's family, but the most dramatic turn of events was his mother not attending…only because his grandmother wasn't doing well. They planned to have a bigger wedding later.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani continued to hide her pregnancy from her other and other family members and walked down the aisle with Asuelu. They married on a boat and seemed to…have an OK time. Nothing super dramatic.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Steven and Olga

After getting engaged, Steven decided to leave his newborn son in Russia with Olga. They said goodbye at the airport and the only absurd thing to happen between the two was Steven saying his baby (again, a newborn) was getting upset because he knew his dad was leaving.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Eric and Leida

On the day of his wedding, Eric lost his suit pants. Of course this didn't make Leida happy, but they ended up getting the pants and entering into wedded bliss together. Only Jenna, Eric's youngest of three daughters, attended the wedding. Leida went around taking selfies with everyone and in her confessionals she declared multiple times just how happy she was to stay in America.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Colt and Larissa

Perhaps the most dramatic couple of the year, Colt and Larissa wed in a small ceremony. Colt invited his cousin, John, to attend after Larissa previously uninvited him. There was no confrontation, seen on film, however after the wedding was shown viewers learned the two had an explosive fight just days before the big day. Larissa was arrested and spent 48 hours in jail. However, Colt said he didn't know what to do but go through with the wedding. He didn't press charges after calling the police during the fight, but the state of Nevada did. You can guess how happy Larissa was. "I'm emotional exhausted," she said through a closed door to Colt.

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Most Absurd: Ashley and Jay

Just days after their wedding, Ashley caught an 18-year-old girl calling her new 20-year-old husband on FaceTime. She confronted Jay (and the young woman) and found out Jay had downloaded a dating app and was talking to other women. He said it wasn't going to get anywhere beyond flirting, but Ashley had seen him invite the women to her home. Later in the episode, Jay tried to flip the whole situation on Ashley and said if she had love for him, she wouldn't be mad over text messages. That's not how this works, that's just a bad attempt at gaslighting.

90 Day Fiancé continues Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

