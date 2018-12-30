Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Markle on Police's "Fixated Persons List": Report

Samantha Markle's outspoken words about her half-sister Meghan Markle have landed her in some hot water.

According to The Times U.K., the police royalty and specialty protection unit put Samantha on what is called a "fixated persons list" due to her "reputational risk" on the royals.

The Times reports that Meghan's personal officers spoke with Scotland Yard's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FATC) about Samantha and the consequences of what would happen if she tried to reach out to the Duchess of Sussex in person again.

FATC's site explains their "purpose is to assess and manage the risks from lone individuals who harass, stalk or threaten public figures."