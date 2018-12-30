Justin Bieber Reaches Out to YouTube Star JoJo Siwa After Shading Her Car

No feud here!

Justin Bieber has reached out to JoJo Siwa, a 15-year-old YouTube and Nickelodeon star, Dance Moms alum and singer, via Twitter to clarify his negative remarks about her new car, which many fans perceived as shade towards her.

She had recently posted a photo of one of her Christmas presents, a rainbow-colored BMW convertible adorned with a photo of herself and the words "Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," custom-made by West Coast Customs. The company reposted her pic and Bieber, 24, commented on it, writing three times, "Burn it."

JoJo's mom responded, "@justinbieber [crying laughing emoji] burn your own things."

On Sunday, Bieber, who was discovered via his own YouTube videos of him performing music when he was slightly younger than JoJo, tweeted, "@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited."