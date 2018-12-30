Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Pays Tribute to Her as He Reflects on 2018

As 2018 winds down, Younes Bendjima is reflecting on the good times he shared with Kourtney Kardashian before their split.

The 25-year-old Algerian-born model posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday, a day before New Year's Eve, photos of the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from one of their numerous vacations together.

"Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out," he wrote. "I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You [are] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It's all love at the end of the day...we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."