Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Pays Tribute to Her as He Reflects on 2018

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 12:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian, Throwback, Instagram

Instagram / Younes Bendjima

As 2018 winds down, Younes Bendjima is reflecting on the good times he shared with Kourtney Kardashian before their split.

The 25-year-old Algerian-born model posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday, a day before New Year's Eve, photos of the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from one of their numerous vacations together.

"Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out," he wrote. "I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You [are] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It's all love at the end of the day...we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

E! News learned in August that Kardashian and Bendjima had broken up after dating for almost two years.

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian, Throwback, Instagram

Instagram / Younes Bendjima

It marked her most serious relationship since she split from Scott Disick, the father of their three children, in 2015.

In recent months, Kourtney has been romantically linked to Grown-ish actor and family friend Luka Sabbat. In November, she joined him in celebrating his 21st birthday and the two also attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' 49th birthday party together.

"She doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship like she had with Younes," a source told E! News at the time. "But she never thought that would happen with Younes either. She's not over-thinking it. She just knows she's very happy when she sees Luka and is always excited to see him again."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Kardashian News , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sean Combs, Cassie, Met Gala, Couples, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs Expresses Love for Ex Cassie...But She's Found a New Man

Cardi B

Cardi B Accuses Paparazzi of Racism and Defends Her Publicist After Confrontation

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini, Snow, Aspen, Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Thong Bikini in the Snow During Family Trip to Aspen

Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation, Bacon

10 Bacon-Loving TV Characters That Would Definitely Celebrate National Bacon Day

Dwayne Johnson, Mother

Dwayne Johnson and Other Celebs Who Bought Their Moms a New Home

Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers

Which Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Act Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

Adnan Syed

The Shocking Updates on Your True Crime Obsessions—Serial, Making a Murderer and Up and Vanished

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.