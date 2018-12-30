Cardi B Accuses Paparazzi of Racism and Defends Her Publicist After Confrontation

Suffice it to say, Cardi B is no fan of the Australian paparazzi.

The 26-year-old rapper arrived in Sydney on Saturday for a New Year's holiday gig and was greeted by a swarm of photographers. She was not in the mood for pictures or interviews, and covered her head in a blanket as she and her publicist, accompanied by a male associate pushing luggage, made their way through the terminal. The paparazzi were not happy and things soon turned ugly.

"You're in Sydney now, mate, you're in Australia," one of the photographers shouted at Cardi as the group followed them around the airport. "It's our rules, not yours, buddy. Our rules, not yours. Be clear on that. What's going on with the blanket, Cardi? You got an identity crisis or something? Give the fans a picture, Cardi."

"Can you guys please leave me alone?" the rapper responded, still covering her head.

"So as soon as I got here, you know, paparazzi's all in my face, and I get that, I understand that," Cardi said on Instagram on Sunday. "But what didn't sit well with me was this man telling me, 'You're in Australia now...you're playing by our rules.'"