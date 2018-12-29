Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Take Their PDA to Social Media

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Henry Levy

Twitter

Demi Lovato and her beau Henry Levy have made their fling social media official.

Lovato fan accounts captured a video allegedly uploaded onto Levy's Instagram Story. His profile is set to private. In the video, the "Confident" singer smiles at the camera and puckers her lips at the fashion designer. Levy leans in, wraps his arm around her and gives her a big kiss on the lips. The two of them then look back at the camera and smile.

Although this isn't the first time they've packed on the PDA, it seems like this is the first time either of them has put anything publicly on social media about it. Lovato has remained mum about it on her accounts.

The 26-year-old singer and Levy were first seen sharing a kiss on Dec. 8 outside of Nobu in Malibu.

Read

Look Back on Demi Lovato's Road to Recovery 6 Months After Relapsing

About a week after their Nobu outing, they were seen again holding hands in Beverly Hills during a nighttime stroll.

Lovato and Levy connected in Los Angeles after the singer returned from rehab. The two of them enjoyed a sushi dinner together on Nov. 3 and it seemed to be one of her first public outings in L.A.

An eyewitness said at the time, "Demi looked great and so happy to be out. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner."

An insider later told E! News that Levy was acting as her "sober companion." The source said, "Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her."

Another source explained to us that Lovato had been on Levy's radar for a few years because she wore clothes from his clothing company, Les Enfants Riches Déprimés. "He had always appreciated her for wearing his clothes early on in his career," the source said. "Friends are hopeful he and Demi are working on their sobriety together."

Last week, Lovato spoke out about her sobriety and slammed tabloid stories that spewed out untruths. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," she wrote in one tweet.

In another message, she shared she still "needs time and space to heal." 

The most important thing for the singer was to spread an important message to her fans. She told them, "I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Upton

Kate Upton Gets Real About Her "Long Way to Go" to Lose Baby Weight

Selena Gomez

Is Selena Gomez Sending Cryptic Messages With Her Graphic T-Shirts?

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Her Daughters Are Matching in Denim in Dax Shepard's Picture

Selena Gomez, Choose Empathy sweater

Selena Gomez Is "Excited for the New Year" as She Focuses on Her Health

Principe William, Principe Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Favorite 2018 Moments

Jamie Otis

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares First Picture of Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Aspen

Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.