Is Selena Gomez Sending Cryptic Messages With Her Graphic T-Shirts?

Is Selena Gomez trying to tell us something...with her shirts?

The 26-year-old pop star has gone through some tough times over the past few years, especially health-wise: Following a lupus diagnosis, which she revealed in 2015, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Earlier this year, she was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and entered a treatment center twice to battle anxiety and depression—common lupus symptoms. In addition, this year she also went through a breakup from Justin Bieber following a rekindled romance.

Gomez returned to her home earlier this month. On Friday, the singer was photographed leaving a Los Angeles Pilates studio, wearing a sweatshirt that read, "Choose Empathy." Gomez has worn the same look a few times this year.

Over the past few months, she has also been spotted wearing other graphic T-shirts that contain what may be cryptic messages about her life.