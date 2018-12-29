Kristen Bell and Her Daughters Are Matching in Denim in Dax Shepard's Picture

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 3:14 PM
Ain't no party like a denim party! Kristen Bell and her two daughters prove exactly that.
On Friday, Dax Shepard posted a photo of The Good Place star standing next to their kids Delta Shepard, 4, and Lincoln Shepard, 5, and they all happened to be wearing full denim outfits. Levi Strauss surely would have been proud.
Like most pictures of their daughters, Shepard did not post their faces. Rather, the three women stood in a line with their backs to the camera and stared at a vintage station wagon.
"Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon," the Armchair Expert podcast host captioned it.
The blue jean get-up wouldn't be the first time the family has coordinated outfits...sort of.
On Halloween, Bell posted a mirror selfie dressed up in an outfit from Frozen. However, she wasn't decked out in a costume resembling Princess Anna, who she voiced in the movie. Apparently her daughters are more Team Elsa.
In her picture, Bell looked less than pleased to be an outfit-repeater and wrote, "#frozen2 (Otherwise know as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded I be elsa to match her)." In 2017, they were a mother-daughter Elsa duo.
The parents have always been supportive of each other on social media (and in real life, too. That's important) and post a mixture of both funny and sentimental things.
In October, the Veronica Mars star came to her husband's defense after a tabloid was looking to publish a story about their sex life. The publication was apparently working on a story wherein "a source says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have discussed having a threesome and toyed with other kinky things, like S&M and role playing. Sources say that Kristen believes this is insurance against marital meltdown."
Shepard posted a screenshot of the email on Instagram and deemed in "offensive" and "bulls--t."
Bell shared the picture and captioned it, "Id love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!"
These two are the perpetual reminders that true love exists and that it's totally cool to match outfits with your mom.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?