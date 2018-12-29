EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez Is "Excited for the New Year" as She Focuses on Her Health

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Gomez is looking forward to what 2019 will bring as she continues focusing on her health following years of turmoil.

In 2015, the 26-year-old singer revealed that she has lupus and in 2017, she she underwent a kidney transplant. Earlier this year, Gomez was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and also entered a treatment center twice to deal with anxiety and depression, which are common symptoms of lupus.

A source told E! News earlier this month that the singer had returned to her home and was "healthy and feeling a lot happier." Another source said on Saturday that Gomez is "in a much better place" and was continuing to focus on her health. On Friday and Saturday, she was photographed leaving a Pilates studio in Los Angeles.

The singer has recently been taking private classes there, the source said, adding, "She loves that the heat truly cleanses her body and she has been feeling much better since going frequently."

Another source told E! News that Gomez is "excited for the new year."

Photos

Selena Gomez's Cryptic Graphic Shirts

"She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great," the source continued. "She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends."

Selena Gomez, Choose Empathy sweater

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gomez, the source said, is also "going to church and surrounding herself with the right people."

"She is working with several professionals that are helping her focus on being positive and staying healthy," the source said. "She is spending time with them daily and has a strong support system in place."

In recent weeks, Gomez has been photographed out with friends around Southern California.

"Selena has been hanging out with her close group of girlfriends she has had for many years and enjoys chill nights at home," the first source said. "Selena has a whole different mindset about life now, and is learning everyday from the best life-coach and specialists who she works with. She is really living a low-key lifestyle."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Upton

Kate Upton Gets Real About Her "Long Way to Go" to Lose Baby Weight

Selena Gomez

Is Selena Gomez Sending Cryptic Messages With Her Graphic T-Shirts?

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Her Daughters Are Matching in Denim in Dax Shepard's Picture

Principe William, Principe Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Favorite 2018 Moments

Jamie Otis

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares First Picture of Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Aspen

Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

ESC: Fitness Trends 2018

2018's Best Celebrity Fitness Trends: The Workout Kardashians Love, Technology and More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.