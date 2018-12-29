Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake After Learning He Followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Here's an update about Kanye West's feud with Drake: Ye still seems to be pissed off at him, but is even more upset to recently learn that the fellow rapper followed his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram a few months ago.

"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September," West tweeted on Saturday. "When I went to far with Wiz Khalifa everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far. I had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."

Drake followed Kardashian on Instagram in September, just after fan theories that she is "Kiki" from the rapper's hit song "In My Feelings" flooded the Internet, as that is her actual nickname. The reality star denied the rumors.

"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," West tweeted. "We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."