Lady Gaga and Her Alien Alter-Ego Make Spectacular Las Vegas Residency Debut

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 10:43 AM
Lady Gaga's Las Vegas concert residency is out of this world!
On Saturday, the 32-year-old pop star and Golden Globe-nominated A Star Is Born actress launched her Lady Gaga Enigma show at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Onstage, she introduced her new alter-ego, a glittery metallic alien named Enigma, who was projected on a screen. The creature, voiced by Gaga, made several appearances throughout the show.
"Welcome to the show," the Gaga alien told the crowd of some 5,200, before asking the fans to turn off cameras and cell phones.
The singer had debuted Enigma in a YouTube video posted hours before the show.
The singer, who years ago became known for a variety of eclectic outfits, showcased several different futuristic looks during the concert. See Lady Gaga's Enigma stage looks below.
Gaga, who was famously carried to the 2011 Grammys while sitting inside an egg, also knelt on a giant egg-shaped platform suspended from the ceiling before taking to the stage.
She performed hits such as "Bad Romance," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Million Reasons" for the crowd of more than 5,200.
She also performed some songs she hasn't performed in years, such as "The Fame" and "The Edge of Glory." She also debuted a cover of the late David Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans" and performed her and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow" live for the first time.
Several celebrities attended the show: The list includes fellow singers Adam Lambert and Katy Perry, her boyfriend and actor Orlando Bloom, Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, Avengers star Jeremy Renner, actresses Regina King and Marisa Tomei, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and a capella group Pentatonix.
Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com
Gaga will perform her Enigma show and a different production, the Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Show, on and off until November 2019.
