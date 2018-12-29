The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Used on the Red Carpet in 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 3:00 AM

Good news: Achieving glam, red carpet-worthy makeup doesn't have to be expensive.

The proof was on the red carpet in 2018. From the Grammys to E!'s People's Choice Awards, celebrities and their trusted makeup artist opted for products that you can purchase from your local drugstore or add to your Amazon shopping cart. They're affordable, impactful and effective—truly, what more could you want from a makeup product?

Even if you're aware that products from Target can offer your desired glow, figuring out the best products while pushing your cart through the beauty aisle is difficult. All of the advertisements repeat the same promises: healthy hair, hydrated skin, long lashes, etc. How do you know if the product your holding is a winner? 

Let Hollywood guide you. If it's good enough for the likes of Yara Shahidi, Bebe Rexha and more to wear in front of flashing cameras, it's worth giving it a try. 

To make life even easier, we've tested out the best drugstore hair, skin and makeup products from the red carpet and awarded the best of the best, so you can shop with ease. Check them out below!

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Nail Polish

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi's Picture-Perfect Manicure

For the 2018 Emmys, the Grown-ish star sported a nail polish that's timeless and subtly glam with its peal-like iridescence, courtesy of manicurist Emi Kudo

If you want a nail polish that gives you the versatility of a nude, but the impact of a statement color, this pearl-toned nail is a must-buy.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Nail Polish

The Best Drugstore Nail Polish

BUY IT NOW: Essie Nail Polish in Going Steady, $8.99

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Best Acne-Clearing Product

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart's Acne Solution

After telling E! News "There's only so much you can do at the end of the day for breakouts. Your skin will do what it wants to do. My skin is my own, and as much as it stresses me out, I try to love and appreciate it for what it is," makeup artist Adam Breuchaud applied a clearing mask to the Riverdale star and Dermalogica ambassador's face prior to the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Best Acne-Clearing Product

The Best Drugstore Acne-Fighting Product

BUY IT NOW: Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask, $21

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Best Moisturizer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens' SPF Moisturizer

For Elle's Women in Hollywood event, Differin ambassador and makeup artist Allan Avendaño used a moisturizer that control oil production and includes SPF.

"I always say that you have to start with a clean, clear canvas before you can cover anything up and that's where the Differin Oil Control Moisturizer comes in," he told E! News. "It doesn't clog anything, but it absorbs the oil and it gives you that primer finish."

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Best Moisturizer

The Best Drugstore Moisturizer

BUY IT NOW: Differin Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30, $9.30

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Lip Balm

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Camila Mendes' Multipurpose Lip Balm

To create her beauty look for E!'s People's Choice Awards, celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson applied a $4.99 drugstore must-have to her lips and apples of her cheeks. While the product has the shea butter and natural oils of a lip balm (the brand's signature product), the new version, launched in time for the holidays, contains a red tint.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Lip Balm

The Best Drugstore Lip Balm

BUY IT NOW: eos Shimmer Dazzling Ruby Tint, Now $2.49

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Shampoo + Conditioner

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha's $3 Rose-Infused Shampoo & Conditioner

In preparation for the 2018 MTV VMAs, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen used shampoo and conditioner that will cost you $6...together. Beyond the sweet fragrance of the set, the lightweight formula, infused with rose oil, were the heroes of her platinum blond hairstyle.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Shampoo + Conditioner

David Livingston/Getty Images

The Best Drugstore Shampoo & Conditioner

BUY IT NOW: Suave Professionals Shampoo Rose Oil Infusion and Conditioner, $2.97 each

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Heat Protectant

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Betty Gilpin's Heat Protectant

Before applying heat to the Glow star's hair for her 2018 Emmys hairstyle, OGX Brand Ambassador and celebrity hairstylist, Jillian Halouska, used an OGX spray with hydrolyzed silk and quinoa. When applied sparingly, the product dries quickly and promises to protect tresses from heat up to 450°F.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Heat Protectant

The Best Drugstore Heat Protectant

BUY IT NOW: OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray, $6.97

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Styling Cream

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins' Styling Cream

The actress' 2018 Met Gala hairstyle required a product that would keep her hair in place. Hairstylist Gregory Russell opted for a foam-based product with a nourishing formula that will cost you less than $10. 

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Styling Cream

The Best Drugstore Styling Cream

BUY IT NOW: Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Perfect Curl 7-IN-1 Leave-In Treatment Foam, $8.99

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Dry Shampoo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Dry Shampoo Behind Rita Ora's Met Gala Hair

To complete the singer's 2018 Met Gala beauty, hairstylist Brent Lawler applied $5 dry shampoo to the star's tresses, adding to the movement and volume of the look.

ESC: Best Drugstore Beauty Products of 2018, Dry Shampoo

The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo

BUY IT NOW: Dove Refresh + Care Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo, $4.88

