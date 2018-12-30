Sinister Phone Calls, a Homemade Curtain and a Parent's Worst Nightmare: The Unsolved Killing of Amy Mihaljevic

On Oct. 27, 1989, Amy Mihaljevic sat through a school presentation on "stranger danger," the unforgettable term that kids learn at the behest of police, parents and PSAs about the potential perils lurking outside the safe havens of their homes and how to avoid getting kidnapped.

It was a Friday, and after school, at around 2:05 p.m., the 10-year-old fifth grader walked with two friends a quarter mile to the Bay Village Square Shopping Center in Bay Village, Ohio. They headed for the Baskin Robbins. Her older brother was also planning to go over there when seventh grade let out an hour later to get ice cream, but decided against it, not wanting to run into some boys who had been bullying him lately.

Sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., Amy was abducted from the shopping center, where she had gone to meet a stranger.