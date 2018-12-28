You Won't Guess the Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Her Parents' Weddings

Tish Cyrus is celebrating her and Billy Ray Cyrus' 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet nod to Miley Cyrus' recent nuptials

The former Disney darling and pop star's mom took to Instagram on Friday with a photo from her own wedding day—that just so happened to  take place in her and Billy Ray's Tennessee home. On Dec. 23, Miley and longtime love Liam Hemsworth also exchanged vows in a low-key yet loving ceremony inside their Nashville mansion.

"25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said 'I Do,'" Tish wrote. "I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey..... if I had to do it all again, I wouldn't change a thing. #happyanniversary"

 A full circle moment indeed!

While the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress wore an elegant, made-to-order Vivienne Westwood gown for her special day, Miley's proud parents were the epitome of early 90s fashion in a muscle tee and floral dress. (And Billy Ray's signature mullet, of course.) 

Both Miley's mom and dad were present as they watched their little girl become a Mrs. last week. Tish shared several photos of the trio on social media, writing, "This makes my heart happy." 

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wedding

Instagram

Meanwhile, a source previously told E! News that the couple "couldn't be happier" with their nuptials, adding, "The two of them have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from friends and family all over the world. A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there."

"The Cyrus and the Hemsworth families love each other and get along so well," the insider continued. "Both families are thrilled Miley and Liam have finally made it official. Liam is elated that he and Miley can officially begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife."

