Jill Zarin Makes New Romance Instagram Official Almost a Year After Husband Bobby's Death

Jill Zarin has made her romance with Gary Brody Instagram official.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her beau sporting matching Nike outfits. The couple is currently in Florida, celebrating the holidays and her parents' 61st anniversary.

Jill's photo shows the couple smiling together alongside a tennis court in Boca Raton. "Trivia question 'What is the origin of the term Love in Tennis?'" Jill captioned the social media post.

E! News exclusively revealed Jill and Gary's relationship over the summer. "She is very happy. They are old friends and [her daughter] Ally loves him," a source shared with E! News in July.