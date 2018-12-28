Jill Zarin Makes New Romance Instagram Official Almost a Year After Husband Bobby's Death

Instagram
Jill Zarin has made her romance with Gary Brody Instagram official.
On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her beau sporting matching Nike outfits. The couple is currently in Florida, celebrating the holidays and her parents' 61st anniversary.
Jill's photo shows the couple smiling together alongside a tennis court in Boca Raton. "Trivia question 'What is the origin of the term Love in Tennis?'" Jill captioned the social media post.
E! News exclusively revealed Jill and Gary's relationship over the summer. "She is very happy. They are old friends and [her daughter] Ally loves him," a source shared with E! News in July.
Jill, Gary and Ally attended Wimbledon together in London around the time the relationship news was revealed.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jill's new Instagram photo with Gary comes about a year after the death of her husband, Bobby Zarin. Bobby passed away in early 2018 at the age of 71.
"With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," Jill shared in an official statement on her website on Jan. 13. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time."