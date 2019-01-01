Watch the Botched Docs Call Out a RuPaul's Drag Race Star's Face: "My Cheekbones Are So Real!"

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:00 AM

Lumpy lips and chiseled cheeks are taking over Botched!

RuPaul's Drag Race star Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor (AKA Ryan) is seeking Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help on Wednesday's new Botched. But while telling the docs about her face fillers and the pesky lip injections she wants fixed, it's her BFF and fellow former Drag Race contestant Kimora Blac's appearance that steals the guys' attention.

"I got my face done...with silicone," Trinity tells Paul and Terry in this preview clip.

"Did you have any problems after the first time?" Paul asks.

"No, I didn't have start having problems for maybe like a year or two after," the drag star answered. "The silicone had migrated and my lips kinda started to look lumpy."

"Have you done this?" Terry then questions Kimora, who's just there for support.

"On my lips?" Kimora asks. 

"Well, look at her cheeks though," Paul calls her out. "Your cheeks are huge."

"Oh my god, my cheeks have been like the myth of life," an embarrassed Kimora says. "These cheeks are super, super real. I promise."

"My cheekbones are so real," she later clarifies. "If they were fake, I would totally tell the world."

Watch the docs hilariously call out the Drag Race star in the clip above!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

