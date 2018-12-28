You Won't Believe Keira Knightley's Bizarre Musical Talent

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keira Knightley

YouTube

Fans already knew Keira Knightley could act, but did they know she can also play music—with her teeth?

The 33-year-old actress showed off her skills on an episode of The Graham Norton Show

In honor of the program's New Year's Eve show, host Graham Norton asked each guest to participate in one of his traditional party games. The game required the stars to demonstrate a rare talent they might bust out at a get-together. For instance, Knightley's fellow guest Catherine Tate went first and revealed she can mimic the sound of a baby crying. Guy Pearce went next and sang a little opera. 

Finally, it was Knightley's turn.

"I can play my teeth," the Love Actually star explained. "I can play 'Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.' I mean, I can play anything you want."

She then began tapping on her teeth to produce the classic tune.

"Wow! What does your dentist think about that?" Pearce asked.

Read

Why Keira Knightley Used to Be Afraid of The Nutcracker

In addition to displaying her musical skills, the Pride & Prejudice star opened up about receiving an OBE and why she didn't open up the letter notifying her of the honor for days. 

"I didn't open the envelope for about three days," she said. "It was from the Home Office and it was terrifying because I thought I was in trouble with tax and that I had messed it up and that they were going to take away the house. So, I hid the letter!"

Eventually, she decided to face her fear. 

"After three days, I thought, 'I am a mother. I am responsible, and I am going to confess to my husband that I've messed up,'" she said. "So, I opened it, and it was a prize!"

Watch the video to see her show off her musical talents.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keira Knightley , Top Stories , Apple News , The Graham Norton Show

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, YouTube

This Video of Dwayne Johnson Surprising Young Fans Will Instantly Spark Happy Tears

Sarah Hyland

Driver Accused of Killing Sarah Hyland's Cousin in Crash Charged With Manslaughter

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Sends John Legend a Sweet and Sassy Birthday Message

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

A My Big Fat Fabulous Life Goodbye Turns Awkward Thanks to a Kiss Between Whitney and Buddy

Michael Fishman and wife Jennifer

The Conners' Michael Fishman and Wife Jennifer Split After Almost 20 Years

Grover, Sesame Street

Did Grover Drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street? The Internet Is Divided

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miami Condo, Faena House

Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Condo: See Inside

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.