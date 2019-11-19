Hailee Steinfeld and Marsai Martin Are Slinky in Snakeskin: Get the Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy 100th episode, What the Fashion! To commemorate the three-digit record-breaking episode, hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale discussed the latest, hot, new fashion trend: snakeskin! The bold alternative animal print to fan-favorite leopard print has been seen slithering its way on the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the popular design but we have one question on our minds: Can they snake it till they make it? "I love the shape of the pants and the top, I think it's perfectly showing enough midriff," Morgan raves of Hailee Steinfeld's Philosophy Di Lorenzo look. "I like that the top is sort of blousy and even the snake print on the boots is a little different from the pants."

Therefore, we've handpicked snakeskin clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories for you to put a classic twist on the fashion jungle and rock the underrepresented animal print. Our favorite? These faux cobra print ankle booties or this bucket bag that'll hold all your essentials in style.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.