9 Crop Tops You'll Wanna Wear All Summer

  By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 3:00 AM



Sun's out, tums out! It's time to show off those abs, folks. And nothing does it better than the crop top.

Our What the Fashion co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale just weighed in on this trendy-top topic. (Watch the video above.)

"Crop tops are such a good summer trend," notes Morgan "Even for me?" jokes Justin. Hey, J, you do you. No judgments.

So whether you're looking for bodycon or breezy, to flash a little skin or a lot, we've got you (un)covered with our picks below.

Free People Solid Rib Brami Crop Top

Whether worn layered or solo, this bodycon top will add some va-va-voom to any outfit.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Nordstrom

UO Beth Eyelet Apron Cropped Top

This sweet top with a relaxed, babydoll-like fit will make your summer days even sweeter.

SHOP NOW: $54 at Urban Outfitters

UO Cropped Shell Tank Top

This relaxed cropped tank has a has a matching V-neck back and goes with everything. Pair it with wide-leg linen trousers and slide sandals, and you've got our uniform for the rest of summer.

SHOP NOW: $29 at Urban Outfitters

BP Print Ruffle Crop Tank

This breezy plus-size option features ruffles on the square neckline and a swingy cut. Adorbs!

SHOP NOW: $35 at Nordstrom

Winter Muse Veda One-Shoulder Tank Top

The asymmetrical top is white-hot and so worth the splurge.

SHOP NOW: $142 at Urban Outfitters

UO Delilah Cross-Front Halter Top

This summer staple can take you from the office (perhaps under a blazer, depending on your dress code) to post-work drinks.

SHOP NOW: $54 at Urban Outfitters

Lovers + Friends Chase Pullover

Preppy and oh so sexy.

SHOP NOW: $138 at Revolve

Topshop Floral Bandeau Top

Boho, girly and perfect for when it's too dang hot out.

SHOP NOW: $22 at Nordstrom

Superdown Abby Crochet Crop Top

We love love love this cropped crochet top. It's the ideal cazh summer layering piece.

SHOP NOW: $52 at Revolve

