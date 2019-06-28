How to Work the Dresses-Over-Pants Trend

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 3:00 AM
We get it. Some trends are riskier than others—but that's half the fun of fashion, no? And when a trend can be comfy as well? Well, count us in! Today's example is the dresses-over-pants look celebs have been seen sporting lately. When done right, it's a look all of our What the Fashion hosts, Morgan Stewart, Zuri Hall and Justin Martindale, can agree on.
So how is this look done right? It's all about the proportions of the dress. Tunics, shirtdress and short slip dresses work best. As Zuri notes in the video above: "The dress is just long enough to pull of a technical 'dress' look. I thinks that's the only way this look actually works."
We've rounded up a few options to get you started. Happy shopping!
With its beaded embellishments and dipping front and back necklines, this slip dress would do best paired with skintight jeggings.
As shown in the pic, this tunic dress looks summer ready with cropped straight-leg pants.
Go full summer mode and wear this dress over a pair of wide-leg linen pants.
Wear over black cigarette pants for night or denim cutoffs for day.
This sweet shirtdress would work with distressed skinny or boyfriend jeans.
Add perfectly tailored trousers and sky-high heels, and you're all set.
This graphic tunic is tailor-made for skinny jeans, but for a fresh take, try over fitted joggers.
