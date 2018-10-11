SUBSCRIBE ON
Get a First Look at Vivian, E!'s New Snapchat Show About Wilhelmina's Youngest Model Scout

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 1:36 PM

Age is nothing but a number!

In this promo for E!'s new Snapchat show Vivian, we are introduced to Vivian Benitez, the youngest model scout at Wilhelmina L.A., one of the most prestigious modelling agencies in the world.

One of the first model scouts to look beyond conventional models to influencers with stories to tell, Vivian has played a key role in ushering Wilhelmina L.A. into the digital space. She's recruited 162 new models in just two years and has generated significant revenue for the company.

In the clip, the 21-year-old takes us inside this exclusive world where she has the power to make people's dreams come true, but the life of a model scout isn't always a fairy tale.

"I'm not here to say the right things all the f--king time. I'm here to speak my truth even if it's f--king wrong," Vivian admits. "It might not be your truth, but you're f--king stuck with it 'cause you're watching my show."

Go inside the world of Vivian in the clip above before the show makes its Snapchat debut on Oct. 22!

