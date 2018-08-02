BRAND NEW
Jay Cutler ''Terrorizes'' Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team While She Is Away in L.A. on Very Cavallari and It's Hilarious

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 8:00 AM

Jay Cutler "lives to terrorize" Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James team!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, the retired quarterback steps into the role of boss while his wife is away in Los Angeles…and Kristin's employees aren't thrilled about it.

"Can I fire anybody?" a giddy Jay asks Kristin via FaceTime.

"If you feel that it's necessary, go for it," the mother of three quips back.

"I mean, one hundred percent feel it's necessary, I haven't even walked in yet," the NFL star further notes.

Understandably, Jay's serious presence puts Brittainy Taylor, Shannon Ford, and Reagan Agee all on edge. "Well, well, least someone is working around here," Jay remarks while inspecting the scene.

In typical Jay fashion, Cutler offers up plenty of criticism regarding the Uncommon James team's work ethic. He also informs the ladies that he's there to make sure they're "staying in line," especially Shannon.

"His kids are too young for him to be really mean to 'em yet, so he just needs to have some outlet for that," Shannon hypothesizes to the Very Cavallari cameras.

"Ladies, who do you think launched this empire?" Cutler comments to the gang. "Yeah, you're looking at him."

"He thinks he owns half of this company and he does not," Kristin explains later on. "That is not on our non-existent prenup."

After Jay shares his thoughts about how the store should be run, he decides it's time for him to take off, but not before dropping one last jab at Shannon.

"I can't be part of this anymore," the father of three concludes. "I'll pass onto the boss how hard you guys are working…expect for you, Shannon."

Watch the awkward visit play out in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

