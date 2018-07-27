BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Jay Cutler Gives Wife Kristin Cavallari Some Bittersweet News on Very Cavallari: "We're Moving"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Add moving to the long list of things Kristin Cavallari has to deal with!

On Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler happily reveals that their offer on the new house has been accepted. Although The Hills alum is excited about the move, she's also a little in shock that it's actually happening!

"We're moving," the retired quarterback sings to his wife.

"They accepted the offer?" Kristin gleefully notes. "Wow, oh my god. That's exciting."

"I almost can't believe it," the Uncommon James boss adds in a confessional. "I mean, I'm so excited, but I'm also like, 'Holy s--t! This is actually happening.'"

However, as their new house comes with extensive land and a chicken coop, the Cutlers have to figure out how to raise farm animals.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Very Cavallari 104

E!

"I don't know the first thing about taking care of chickens," the mother of three admits.

"Feed 'em, water 'em…give 'em some water," Jay responds. "It can't be that hard. It's gotta be easier than raising kids."

While Kristin is eager to have a "peaceful country life," she realizes she has a lot to learn before she can go "country." Not to mention, the former MTV star is also bummed about leaving their current home.

"I might be sad to leave this house," Kristin shares. "I love this house."

Regardless, the move gives Kristin the opportunity to get rid of the fish tank Jay loves so much. However, if the NFL star has any say in the matter, the "survivor" fish will join the rest of the Cutlers in the move to the new house!

Watch the hilarious conversation play out in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Real Estate , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenners' Lives Were Completely Different 1 Year Ago: See Everything That's Changed!

Amandla Stenberg

Fashion Police

Meghan Markle, Blues

Blue Dress Baby! Vote for Meghan Markle's Best Blue Ensemble

Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 104

Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.