Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Ever Let Her Kids Watch Laguna Beach and The Hills

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 4, 2018 10:00 AM

Mom knows best! 

Kristin Cavallari sat down with E! News to discuss her upcoming reality show Very Cavallari, and of course, we had to get her to spill the beans on some of her old reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. 

"I don't really regret anything," Kristin shared about her past MTV shows. "Who I was on Laguna Beach and The Hills, while heavily edited and everything else, they really shaped who I am today. And they gave ma lot of experience that now doing Very Cavallari and having an executive producer credit, I can take everything I learned on those shows and apply it to these shows." 

Very Cavallari: Kristin Cavallari Is Back This Summer on E!

Even though she has no regrets about the series, that doesn't mean she's going to watch it with her children any time soon! "I don't think I can stop them from watching Laguna Beach and The Hills, but I'm not about to sit them down right now and play it for them," she shared. 

The reality star turned businesswoman did reveal that she keeps in contact with some of her old cast-mates. "I talk to Heidi and Audrina all the time. Brody I talked to not too long ago. I talk to both Alex's from Laguna Beach," she revealed. "Everyone is having babies or getting married. Everyone is in their next phase of life which is really cool."

As far as Audrina Patridge's rumored rekindled romance with musician Ryan Cabrera, Kristin had no idea but is totally here for it! "I knew Ryan back in the day and he's really great too. That's awesome. I'm happy for them," she shared. 

Very Cavallari premieres this summer on E!

