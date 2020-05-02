Jay Cutler Is Not Hanging Out With Kristin Cavallari's Ex-BFF, Source Says

A picture says a thousand words.

Ahead of the weekend, Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson fueled rumors they were spending time together.

Before deciphering her post, here's some backstory: Fans of Very Cavallari will know that Henderson was BFF's with Kristin Cavallari until she was accused of having an affair with Jay.

However, both parties shut down the cheating allegations.

Fast forward to Friday evening, and fans immediately flooded Kelly's Instagram comment section asking if she was hanging out with the retired NFL star. Why? Well, her post was eyebrow-raising.

"Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y'all," the celebrity beauty guru captioned her post, alongside a pic of her drinking with a mystery man.

In the snapshot, the guy was seen rocking a beaded bracelet.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Jay is known for wearing brightly-colored bracelets similar to the one on Kelly's feed. However, it's important to note that Jay hasn't worn anything with the same color scheme.