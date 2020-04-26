All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Divorce

It was an announcement no one saw coming.

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler decided to divorce. As fans of the two know, they have been together for nearly a decade, and were expected to ring in their 7th wedding anniversary in June.

During their time as a couple, they welcomed three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the E! star shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her and Jay.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."'

In closing, she added: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."