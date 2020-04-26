Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

A Hollywood breakup no one ever expected.

Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the sad news that she and Jay Cutler have decided to divorce. The two have been together for nearly a decade and share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality TV personality's lengthy caption began, alongside an image of her and the retired NFL star.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."