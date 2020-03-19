Is Jay Cutler Coming Out of Retirement? See Kristin Cavallari's Reaction to the Career Update

A dream come true.

On tonight's season 3 finale of Very Cavallari, viewers went behind-the-scenes with Kristin Cavallari as she opened up her second Uncommon James store. There was a lot riding on the opening of this brick-and-mortar location as Kristin declared she wouldn't do another store if the Chicago location failed.

"Chicago has to do well," Kristin informed her longtime publicist, Jack Ketsoyan. "This is a defining moment for the brand, I feel like. Because, if Chicago can do well than sky's the limit...If Chicago doesn't do well, I'm not gonna open any other stores."

Per Kristin, if the store didn't succeed, that would be "a massive embarrassment." Despite Kristin's many nerves, her second location turned out beautifully, which brought the lifestyle mogul to tears.

Not only was The Hills veteran blown away by the beauty of the store, she felt the displays elevated her jewelry to "another level." In typical Kristin fashion, she joked off her tears by calling herself "a f--king baby."

"This second store has been a dream for so long that it's, honestly, hard to believe that it's actually here," the reality star turned businesswoman declared later on. "This is real. Uncommon James has its second set of doors, which is incredible."