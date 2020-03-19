See Kristin Cavallari Tear Up at the Launch of Her 2nd Uncommon James Store

Kristin Cavallari may be a public figure, but she certainly hates public speaking.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, the reality star turned lifestyle mogul finds herself racked with nerves ahead of her speech at the launch for her new store.

"People think, because I'm on TV and I'm putting my life out there, that this stuff should just be very natural and normal for me, but it's not," the True Roots author details in a confessional.

We can't blame Kristin for being nervous, who has repeatedly expressed the many stakes involved in opening the Chicago-based Uncommon James. Thankfully, Kristin has husband Jay Cutler by her side, who is more than willing to grab the attention of the crowd.

"Please quit talking, everyone quit talking," the retired NFL star says in his hilarious deadpan style. "Thank you."

With the partygoers now silenced, Kristin is able to open up about why she chose Chicago for her new store.