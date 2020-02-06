Is Kristin Cavallari Ready to Take a Step Back From Uncommon James?

Can Uncommon James thrive without Kristin Cavallari at the helm?

The reality star turned lifestyle mogul asked herself this very question during Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari. The former Hills alum began pondering this sentiment amid her many work responsibilities.

Not only did Cavallari have Uncommon James to focus on, but she had her children's clothing line, Little James, and her upcoming cookbook demanding her attention.

"There's just been so much going on, you know? What am I supposed to do, just not be involved in everything we have going on," Cavallari pondered to husband Jay Cutler. "I think if it was just Uncommon James that I did, it would be fine. But, it's that I am in the middle of working on a cookbook, I'm flying out to L.A. to go do these big red carpet shows, I did another show in between this show that I was hosting by myself."

As Cutler reminded his wife, they also have three children—sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James—to raise. With "a lot on the horizon," Cavallari contemplated "a little bit of a step back."