Kristin Cavallari Dancing With a Donkey Will Make Your Day

The Cavallari-Cutler family ranch could include a pint-sized new addition sometime soon.

Kristin Cavallariis tentatively in the market for another farm animal in this clip from Thursday's new Very Cavallari, which finds her two-stepping with a pair of multi-trick miniature donkeys at a farm called Half Ass Acres. The herd's enthusiastic predilection for engaging with (most) human visitors suggests its name refers to stature rather than spirit, though Cavallari's first impression proves lukewarm as compared to "outdoorsy" husband Jay Cutler's.

"Aw, they wouldn't come up to me," notes the Uncommon James CEO, gesturing to a donkey duo eating grass from the palm of Cutler's hand. Her own venture into the animal pasture moments earlier hadn't bred instant connection. "They ran away from me," she tells a nearby supervisor.

Cavallari is given a second chance to bond when the employee corals a couple of creatures into a smaller pen adjacent to the sanctuary's open-roam area.

"We haven't done this in a while, so…hopefully she'll behave," the woman notes, before inviting one half of the couple to "come on over here." Naturally, Cutler elects his wife to the position.

"Easy peasy," the supervisor begins, addressing Cavallari. "Stomp your right foot."