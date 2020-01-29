Hear Kristin Cavallari's Advice to ''Wild'' 22-Year-Old Self on Very Cavallari

Much has changed since Kristin Cavallari's SoCal social life first launched her reality TV career.

The present-day CEO and mother of three revisits mid-2000s memories in this clip from Thursday's new Very Cavallari, which sees the E! series' titular star perusing old magazine clips alongside husband Jay Cutler mom Judith Eifrig, who the couple visits during a business trip to Chicago. As they take turns reading passages published amid Cavallari's Laguna Beach- and The Hills-era fame, the former MTV personality reflects on her early years in the spotlight.

"My life back then was a little wild and crazy," notes the Uncommon James boss, who wouldn't change those experiences "for the world" and doesn't "regret anything." Even so, "I'm just happy that my life evolved," she continues, recalling her and Cutler's move to the Illinois suburbs almost a decade ago while he played football for the Chicago Bears.

"I'm really happy that Jay kind of grounded me," says Cavallari of "settling down" with her family. "I don't miss that old life at all." She does get a kick out of reminiscing, though.