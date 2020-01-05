Happy Birthday, Kristin Cavallari! Celebrate With a Look Back At Her Best Bikini Moments

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:30 AM
It's Kristin Cavallari's big day!
Very Cavallari's titular star turns 33 today, Jan. 5, and we're celebrating her birthday with a welcome look back at dozens of the E! personality's best and beachiest contributions to our social media feeds. With her reality series' third season premiering in just a few days (Very Cavallari returns this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.), a little retrospective appreciation post starring its leading lady felt necessary for more reasons than one.
After all, Kristin's work-hard, play-hard lifestyle—a true force to be reckoned with, both on- and off-screen—has not been lost on Very Cavallari's cameras these last few fabulous years. During the show's most recent season, we watched the no-nonsense CEO, bestselling author and mom of three enjoy a couple of highly deserved vacation days in Mexico with her husband Jay Cutler and a group of friends.
Behind the scenes, the Uncommon James boss has treated fans to countless sun-kissed snapshots over the years. To check out Kristin's most memorable bikini-clad photos dating back to 2015, scroll through our gallery below!
Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.
Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta.
Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.
To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.
Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.
The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!
The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.
It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it.
Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.
The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.
Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.
"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.
Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.
The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.
The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.
While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.
Wishing Kristin a happy start to 33 on her special day!
