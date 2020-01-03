Check Out Very Cavallari Star Justin Anderson's Cutest Pictures With Boyfriend Austin Rhodes

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 5:00 AM
Try scrolling through Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes' Instagram photos without melting. And yes, that is a double dare!
Kristin Cavallari's hair colorist and BFF is lucky in love—or at least he has been for the last half-decade—and we're grateful to witness it. Justin and his long-time boyfriend, nicknamed "Scoot," have treated the likes of social media to many an adorable snapshot since the start of their relationship.
And since the two will make their joint Very Cavallari debut when the reality series returns for season three (fans who've watched the show's previous episodes have been acquainted with Justin already), we're taking some time to get to know them better.
Justin met Scoot some time in 2014, long before either half of the couple had begun his foray into reality television. Now, roughly five years later, the co-founder of luxury color brand dpHUE and his YouTube personality beau seem happy as can be.
Whether they're snapping photos on vacation, over dinner, during a casual hangout or, occasionally, while decked out in cowboy-esque wardrobe (for that, we can probably thank the duo's current Nashville adventure), these two consistently prove themselves to be ours and everyone's relationship #goals in pretty much every way.
To experience the sweetness for yourself, check out the photos below!
Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
"four americans walk into an italian bar..." Justin captioned this couples' snapshot with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler during the group's November 2019 trip to Italy.
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"love is way too beautiful to be hidden in the closet [heart] and that's amore"
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin, Justin and Scoot appear to be having a grand old time on this rooftop in downtown Nashville!
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"we're def going into that season where my body type becomes something like- you can sort of tell i workout, but you can also tell i am not gonna say no if scoot suggests driving 30 mins to pick up enough mexican food for a big family at nashville's best mexican food spot and spend the night on the couch in our cozies," Justin wrote. "@rhodesaustin we had a craving"
Instagram/Justin Anderson
Justin and Scoot know how to have fun! "your dads went out last night," Anderson captioned the February 2019 post.
Instagram/Justin Anderson
Justin and Scoot are getting the hang of this whole Nashville thing!
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"i'd smash if i saw this photo"
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"up to no good when moms outta town," Justin joked, captioning an adorable photo that sees him and Scoot hanging out with Kristin's hubby while the Uncommon James boss was away.
Instagram/Justin Anderson
Love is real, folks: "every time i travel alone i get super super emotional about you, scoot," Justin shared in early September 2019. "i'm on my back baby, heat up the nuggies. ♥️"
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"i'm thankful for the 5 best years of my life spent with this little boot scoot," Justin shared on Instagram last August. "fell in love with his big heart and his mid western sweetness... stuck around for the good times and constant laughs. no one i'd rather chase dreams with"
Instagram/Justin Anderson
Justin and Austin made the most of their island vacation during a July 2019 trip to the Bahamas. "harbour island was good to us," Anderson shared on IG. "we will be back"
Instagram/Justin Anderson
Justin and Scoot on island time!
Instagram/Justin Anderson
"something about us just works. i'm not even inspirational about relationships, but he's for sure my lil penguin."
Cheers to a whole lot more of these two on TV and social media in 2020!
