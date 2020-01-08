Look Back At Kristin Cavallari & Justin Anderson's Cutest BFF Pics Before Very Cavallari Season 3

Justin Anderson loves blondes! Especially this one.

Kristin Cavallari's expert hair colorist—the man responsible for cleansing her of the look she once referred to as "Playboy bunny platinum"—and longtime pal will return to TV alongside Very Cavallari's titular star in January, when the E! series makes its anticipated third season debut. So, to adequately prepare ourselves for another year of fabulous friendship both on- and off-screen (minus the long-distance logistics this time, at least for right now), we're looking back at a handful of the pair's cutest, coolest and most adventurous BFF moments.

Take last season's slumber party, for example. During Very Cavallari's most recent season, the Uncommon James founder and CEO hosted a group sleepover at her and hubby Jay Cutler's previous Nashville residence where, fun fact, Justin is temporarily living during the new season's upcoming premiere.