RETURNS
JAN 9, 9PM

Look Back At Kristin Cavallari & Justin Anderson's Cutest BFF Pics Before Very Cavallari Season 3

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Anderson loves blondes! Especially this one.

Kristin Cavallari's expert hair colorist—the man responsible for cleansing her of the look she once referred to as "Playboy bunny platinum"—and longtime pal will return to TV alongside Very Cavallari's titular star in January, when the E! series makes its anticipated third season debut. So, to adequately prepare ourselves for another year of fabulous friendship both on- and off-screen (minus the long-distance logistics this time, at least for right now), we're looking back at a handful of the pair's cutest, coolest and most adventurous BFF moments.

Take last season's slumber party, for example. During Very Cavallari's most recent season, the Uncommon James founder and CEO hosted a group sleepover at her and hubby Jay Cutler's previous Nashville residence where, fun fact, Justin is temporarily living during the new season's upcoming premiere. 

Watch

Very Cavallari One-Liners: No Context Edition

Captioning a lovable snapshot shared to Instagram when the boozy overnight hangout was filmed, Kristin wrote, "I don't remember much from the last few days but I do know it's gonna be a good episode." And she was totally right.

For a whole collection of highlights from the duo's years-long camaraderie, scroll through the photos below!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

When In Rome

Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson enjoy an Italian getaway with significant others Jay Cutler and Austin Rhodes. "four americans walk into an italian bar..." Justin shared in November 2019. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"My Boys"

Justin, Austin (his fiance) and Kristin appear to be having a wonderful time on this rooftop in Nashville!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Xmas Comes Way Early

"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted to IG in August 2019. Sneak peek of Very Cavallari's upcoming holiday special, or...?

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Fine, Fresh, Fierce

"Just a couple of California girls living in the country"

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

Celebratory Selfie

Kristin and Justin are business partners in addition to best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called the Blonding Brush and celebrated its early success with an appreciation post last May.

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Slumber Party!

"I don't remember much from the last few days but I do know it's gonna be a good episode."

Article continues below

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

"Blonde Squad"

Kristin and Justin are all smiles in this September 2018 photo taken to promote the celebrity hair colorist's product line, dpHUE. 

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Kristin Cavallari

Cool Blondes

"He's always my first stop in LA," Kristin shared in November 2017, while she and Justin were maintaining a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, she praised his color care expertise for "keeping [her] a cool blonde."

Kristin Cavallari, Justin Anderson, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Anderson

LOL

How sweet are these two? "my longest relationship in LA is with this one," Justin captioned the giggly snapshot shared to IG in June 2017. 

Article continues below

Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , VG , Friends , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.