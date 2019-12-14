Kristin Cavallari's Genius Spin on Elf on the Shelf Will Blow Your Mind

There's no place like home for the holidays.

Kristin Cavallari will certainly be living this mantra while celebrating Christmas with her family this year. During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very Cavallari star revealed that she and husband Jay Cutler will stay put in Tennessee with their three kids.

"For Christmas, we're not doing anything. It's just easier to stay put with little kids," the Uncommon James mogul dished. "You know, our kids are at that age where it's so much fun to be together as a family Christmas morning. So, we're just gonna keep it casual."

Not to mention, the reality star turned businesswoman is "looking forward to not putting makeup on and putting my hair in a ponytail for a few days." While The Hills alum noted that they will spend time with her in-laws the days following Christmas, she's happy to have some time with just their brood, as they now have their own traditions.

Unsurprisingly, one of these traditions includes the ever so popular Elf on the Shelf. Yet, Cavallari and Cutler have put a genius spin on the good behavior-causing tradition.