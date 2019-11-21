Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Cleaning Baby Chicks' Butts Is Farm Life at Its Funniest

Gettin' their hands dirty!

In this sneak peek from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), Kristin Cavallari is hilariously tasked with helping Jay Cutler clean the bottoms of their chicks. At first, the Uncommon James mogul refuses to help, claiming she doesn't "partake in that."

"I'll let you clean their butts," the mother of three retorts in the clip above.

"Well, you can just look and see if any of them need it," the retired football star instructs his wife.

Since the innocent poultry would die without assistance, it doesn't take long for Cavallari to jump in and help. Still, it isn't exactly what the lifestyle mogul had in mind when she signed on for farm life.

"Living out on a farm, I've learned quite a few things," the Very Cavallari star states in a confessional. "One of those is that, baby chicks, you have to clean their butts by picking off any poop that gets stuck on their butts. Because, if they can't poop, they'll die."